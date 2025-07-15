Over 1 million Afghans return from Iran, UN warns of crisis

ISLAMABAD – The United Nations has raised concerns over the overwhelming pace at which Afghans are returning from Iran, saying it is straining Afghanistan’s already fragile support systems. So far in 2025, more than 1.4 million Afghans have returned, with over 1 million coming from Iran alone.

The returns increased sharply after Iran’s March 20 deadline ordering all undocumented Afghans to leave. On June 25, over 28,000 people crossed back into Afghanistan in a single day, according to UN data. Many were forced to leave abruptly, often without their belongings or proper documentation.

Roza Otunbayeva, the UN’s special representative for Afghanistan, visited the Islam Qala crossing in Herat and urged the international community to respond immediately. She warned that without fast support, the region could face renewed displacement, instability, and long-term humanitarian fallout.

Aid agencies say most returnees are arriving exhausted, sick, and traumatized. Nicole van Batenburg from the Red Cross reported widespread illnesses among children at the border, including scabies and high fevers. Many families are separated, and children are being reunited by relief workers daily.

Adding to the crisis, funding cuts have forced NGOs to reduce essential health and education services. The Norwegian Refugee Council stated that even their staff are hosting displaced families in their own homes due to limited resources and rising needs across return zones.

While local authorities are doing their best, aid workers say the situation is beyond their capacity. “Afghanistan is an unseen crisis,” said van Batenburg. “These families need a safe place to live and rebuild their lives, but help is running out.”