“A wrong marriage ruins your life”: Aliza Sultan’s caution goes viral

Pakistani model and influencer Syeda Aliza Sultan, the former wife of actor Feroze Khan, has shared a powerful message with women: don’t rush into marriage. Her advice came through an emotional Instagram story that quickly gained attention across social media platforms.

Aliza urged women to reflect deeply before making the life-altering decision of choosing a spouse. “Choosing the right life partner is crucial. Think carefully. One wrong decision can impact your entire life,” she wrote. She warned that marrying the wrong person can lead to emotional trauma, daily suffering, and long-lasting regret.

While she didn’t name Feroze Khan in the post, many interpreted her words as a reflection of her own difficult marriage. She emphasized that women must avoid haste and consider all consequences before committing to such a serious bond. “If you marry the wrong person, every day will feel like a punishment,” she noted.

Aliza and Feroze married in 2018 and divorced in 2022 after a controversial and public breakup. They share two children, a son and a daughter, and currently co-parent. In 2024, Feroze remarried, while Aliza has not tied the knot again.

During their separation, Aliza publicly accused Feroze of domestic violence, leading to widespread debate and legal proceedings. Their court battle over child custody and financial responsibilities is ongoing. Her latest statement, though subtle, appears rooted in the challenges she faced during and after her marriage.

Her message resonated widely, with many users appreciating her courage to speak up and guide others from her lived experience.