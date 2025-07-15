At least 18 people were injured, and several buildings were damaged after Ukrainian drone strikes hit multiple Russian regions overnight, according to local governors. The affected areas include Voronezh, Lipetsk, and Bryansk, all located near the Ukraine border. Authorities say the attacks caused damage to homes, schools, and commercial sites.

Voronezh Governor Alexander Gusev reported that Russian air defenses destroyed 12 drones targeting the region. However, the debris and impact still injured 16 people, including a teenager. Footage circulating online showed a drone crashing into a residential building, triggering a large fireball that startled residents.

Meanwhile, Lipetsk Governor Igor Artamonov confirmed that a drone crashed in an industrial zone in Yelets, injuring one person. In the Bryansk region, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said a woman was hurt in a strike on the village of Sluchevsk. Local authorities are currently assessing the full extent of the damage.

Additionally, Voronezh Mayor Sergei Petrin said a kindergarten had been damaged in the attack. As a precaution, all children were relocated to nearby schools. Emergency teams remain on-site to inspect structural safety and restore essential services in affected neighborhoods.

Russia’s defense ministry stated that a total of 55 Ukrainian drones were destroyed across five regions and the Black Sea. Despite that, several drones managed to hit their targets before being intercepted. Ukraine has not issued any official statement regarding the strikes.

The Lipetsk region continues to face repeated drone attacks due to its strategic importance, housing a major airbase and military training facility. As the conflict enters its fourth year, both Russia and Ukraine deny intentionally targeting civilians, though thousands have lost their lives—mostly Ukrainian civilians.