Pakistan, Indonesia vow to boost trade and defense collaboration

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to strengthen bilateral ties with Indonesia, especially in trade, defense, investment, and strategic sectors. He made the remarks during a meeting with Indonesian Defense Minister Lieutenant General (R) Syafrie Samsudin, who called on him in Islamabad to discuss ways to enhance mutual cooperation.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister emphasized the historical and brotherly relationship between Pakistan and Indonesia. He noted that both countries share cultural, religious, and diplomatic bonds, which serve as a solid foundation for expanded collaboration across multiple fields, including defense production and joint ventures in investment.

Prime Minister Shehbaz also recalled his recent interaction with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto at the G-8 Summit in Cairo, expressing his warm wishes and appreciation for Indonesia’s consistent support. Both sides agreed on the need to accelerate progress on existing defense agreements and initiate new projects in areas of mutual interest.

The discussions highlighted several ongoing initiatives under the Pakistan-Indonesia Defense Cooperation Agreement. Prime Minister Shehbaz stressed that Pakistan is ready to explore further joint projects that can benefit both nations economically and strategically, particularly in the defense sector.

In response, Lieutenant General (R) Syafrie Samsudin conveyed best wishes from the Indonesian president and expressed his country’s interest in deepening defense cooperation. He reiterated Indonesia’s willingness to work closely with Pakistan on new areas of collaboration, particularly in military technology and defense production.

Moving forward, both nations plan to build on their long-standing friendship by increasing high-level exchanges, promoting joint investments, and expanding trade. The meeting concluded with a shared vision for stronger, more productive ties between the two countries.