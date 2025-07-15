Swat tragedy report submitted, reveals major gaps in safety measures

A 384-page inquiry report on the recent Swat River tragedy was submitted to the Peshawar High Court during a hearing on Tuesday. The report highlights significant gaps in river safety planning and flood preparedness by government departments. It also includes details of the response efforts following the incident that claimed multiple lives.

According to the report, the committee recorded statements from 10 officials, examining both pre- and post-flood actions. It also provided evidence of early rainfall warnings and orders such as Section 144 imposed to prevent riverbank gatherings. However, the findings revealed poor implementation and a lack of coordination between departments.

Three days after the tragic incident, the Chief Minister ordered an anti-encroachment operation in the affected areas. The move aimed to remove illegal structures that had blocked natural water flow and worsened the flood’s impact. The court will now examine the government’s accountability measures based on this detailed report.

Investigators questioned various departmental officials and pointed out repeated negligence in enforcing safety protocols. They also submitted official weather alerts and communication records to the court. The report underlined the failure of responsible bodies to act on those warnings in time.

The tragedy occurred when 18 people were swept away by a sudden rise in the Swat River’s water level. Many were tourists having breakfast near the riverbank and were caught off guard by the rapid surge caused by heavy upstream rainfall.

The Peshawar High Court is expected to review the findings thoroughly and seek accountability for the lapses. The report has intensified calls for stronger disaster management policies and safer infrastructure in tourist regions to prevent similar incidents in the future.