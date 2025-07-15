Ukrainian drone strikes injure 18, damage homes in Russian regions

At least 18 people were injured in overnight Ukrainian drone strikes targeting several Russian regions, including Voronezh, Lipetsk, and Bryansk, according to local governors. The attacks also damaged residential buildings, a kindergarten, and other infrastructure, raising concerns over civilian safety on both sides of the conflict.

Voronezh Governor Alexander Gusev stated that Russian air defense units shot down 12 drones over the region, which borders Ukraine. However, falling debris and explosions caused injuries to 16 people, including one teenager. Homes and commercial buildings in the city and nearby areas were damaged, and emergency crews responded to multiple fire incidents.

Footage shared by the Telegram channel Mash, which is linked to Russian security services, showed a drone crashing into a building on a busy street, followed by a massive fireball. Voronezh Mayor Sergei Petrin confirmed that a local kindergarten was damaged and children were being relocated to nearby facilities as a precaution.

In Lipetsk, regional governor Igor Artamonov reported that a drone hit an industrial zone in the city of Yelets, injuring one person. Meanwhile, in the Bryansk region, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said a woman was hurt in a drone strike on the village of Sluchevsk. Authorities are assessing the full extent of the damage.

Russia’s defense ministry claimed its air defense forces destroyed 55 Ukrainian drones overnight across five regions and parts of the Black Sea. This included three drones shot down over Lipetsk. The ministry has not reported any fatalities, but investigations are ongoing in the affected areas.

Ukraine has not officially commented on the attacks. However, such drone strikes have become more frequent in recent months, especially in Lipetsk—a key region with a major air base used for Russian aerospace training. Although both nations deny targeting civilians, thousands have died in the war, now entering its fourth year.