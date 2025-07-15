Senate gathers today with 12-point agenda including key amendments

The Senate of Pakistan will convene today (Tuesday) at 4:00 pm at the Parliament House in Islamabad, with a detailed 12-point agenda scheduled for discussion. Lawmakers will address several legislative and public interest matters during the session, which is expected to highlight key national issues and proposed legal reforms.

Senator Faisal Saleem Rehman, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Interior and Narcotics Control, will present multiple committee reports. These include amendments to the Extradition Act, 1972, the Pakistan Citizenship Act, 1951, and the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860, along with updates to the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898. These proposed changes aim to strengthen legal frameworks related to citizenship, extradition, and criminal justice.

In addition, Senator Faisal will present findings on a public concern raised by Senator Fawzia Arshad about severe water shortages in Islamabad, specifically in Sector G-6/4. The matter has drawn attention due to ongoing complaints from local residents. Lawmakers are expected to debate potential solutions during the session.

Senator Bushra Anjum Butt, Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training, will also present a report. The committee reviewed the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which focuses on reforms in Pakistan’s examination system to improve transparency and performance.

Moreover, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi will lay the Capital Development Authority (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025, before the House. The session will also feature two calling attention notices. Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan will raise concerns over the rising number of polio cases, especially in Balochistan, while Senator Mohsin Aziz will address the closure of large-scale manufacturing units and resulting unemployment.

Towards the end of the session, the Senate will express formal gratitude to the President of Pakistan for his address to the joint parliamentary session held on March 10, 2025. The session promises to be a busy one as lawmakers tackle legislative reforms and pressing national issues.