UK introduces eVisas for Pakistani students and skilled workers

The United Kingdom has introduced digital eVisas for Pakistani nationals holding student or worker visas, replacing traditional physical visa documents. The change is part of the UK’s effort to modernize its immigration system and make the visa process faster, easier, and more secure. Applicants can now access their immigration status online by creating a UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) account.

According to UK officials, eVisas are already being used by millions and offer several benefits. They allow travelers to link their passport to their UKVI account, which simplifies international travel and eliminates the need to carry a separate visa sticker. The new system is also safer and reduces the chances of document loss or misuse.

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott explained that the move to eVisas will save time and effort for Pakistani students and workers. She emphasized that the switch from physical to digital documents will not affect anyone’s immigration status or the conditions of their stay in the UK. The process simply improves how that status is stored and accessed.

Currently, eVisas are being issued to students, skilled workers, global talent applicants, youth mobility scheme participants, and others under specific work routes such as health, creative, charity, or business mobility. Short-term study applicants and those on international sportsperson visas also qualify. However, applicants for general visit visas or dependents still require a physical visa sticker.

Travelers with existing valid physical visa stickers do not need to take any immediate action. Over time, the UK plans to extend the eVisa system to all visa types, making it the standard for all UK visa holders. The goal is to create a fully digital, streamlined process that enhances both convenience and security for international visitors.

The official statement added that users can use the “view and prove” service through their UKVI account to securely confirm their visa status to third parties, such as employers or landlords in the UK. This digital shift reflects the UK’s broader move toward contactless, paper-free immigration management.