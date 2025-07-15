Pakistan railways unveils digital business train with 28 modern coaches

Pakistan Railways is all set to launch a new, high-tech business train aimed at improving passenger comfort and digital services. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will inaugurate the upgraded service on July 19 at Lahore Railway Station. This new development reflects the government’s commitment to modernizing public transport infrastructure with advanced technology and improved facilities.

The existing Pak Business Express, which runs between Karachi and Lahore, has been fully upgraded for this initiative. It will now feature 28 newly imported Chinese coaches equipped with digital systems. The coaches include modern seating, free Wi-Fi, and a state-of-the-art dining car designed to meet international travel standards, making long-distance journeys more enjoyable and convenient.

While passengers can look forward to a better travel experience, railway officials have not yet confirmed whether ticket fares will be increased. However, they stated that the added digital features and comfort upgrades are part of a long-term strategy to attract more travelers. This initiative also aligns with broader national efforts toward digital transformation in public services.

In addition to the revamped train, Pakistan Railways is working to upgrade its digital infrastructure across the network. Online ticketing and live train tracking apps are being enhanced to make travel planning easier. Furthermore, new escalators have been installed at Lahore Railway Station to improve access and mobility for passengers.

The Railway Minister also shared plans to expand free Wi-Fi services to 40 railway stations across the country. This pilot project aims to bridge the digital gap for passengers, especially in remote areas. With these improvements, Pakistan Railways is not only modernizing trains but also transforming stations into more tech-friendly and passenger-centric spaces.