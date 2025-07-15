Trump arms Ukraine, warns sanctions on buyers of Russian oil

In a surprising shift, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Monday that the United States will send new weapons to Ukraine and possibly impose sanctions on countries buying Russian oil. Speaking alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Trump expressed disappointment with Russian President Vladimir Putin and warned that peace talks must happen within 50 days or strong penalties will follow.

Trump revealed that Patriot air defense systems, urgently needed by Ukraine, would be sent soon. Some or all of the 17 Patriot batteries ordered by other countries might be redirected to Ukraine. He emphasized that NATO allies would cover the costs, and the weapons would include full battery systems arriving within days. Several European countries, including Germany, the UK, and Sweden, have expressed support for the move.

This marks a major policy change, as Trump had earlier pulled back from firm support for Ukraine. Now, he is threatening secondary sanctions that could hit countries like China and India that continue buying Russian oil. The White House clarified that Trump meant 100% tariffs on Russian goods and sanctions on countries helping Moscow’s exports. U.S. lawmakers are already backing a bill to authorize tariffs of up to 500%.

Despite the announcement, Trump has offered a 50-day grace period before enforcing any sanctions. Russian financial markets reacted positively, as investors believe the delay offers room for negotiations. Some analysts also noted that Trump often extends such deadlines, keeping pressure high without immediate action. Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General António Guterres urged efforts that support a ceasefire and political resolution.

In Kyiv, citizens welcomed the news but remained cautious about Trump’s commitment. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed peace and defense cooperation with Trump’s envoy. He stressed the importance of stronger air defense and joint arms production with Europe. However, just hours later, an air-raid siren echoed through Kyiv, reminding residents of the ongoing threat.

Meanwhile, Russia continues to control about one-fifth of Ukraine and advances slowly in the east. Although Trump previously tried to negotiate a ceasefire, Putin’s continued attacks blocked progress. Trump, frustrated by broken promises, now appears ready to pressure Moscow through both military support for Ukraine and economic measures targeting Russia’s trade.