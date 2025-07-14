Federal constabulary isn’t a police force, says Talal Chaudhry

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry clarified on Monday that the newly revamped Federal Constabulary (FC) is not a police force. He said it would continue to support law enforcement but remain separate from the federal police. His statement came after President Asif Ali Zardari issued an ordinance transforming the Frontier Constabulary into a federal-level force with broader responsibilities.

Talal Chaudhry, speaking at a press conference in Faisalabad with FC Commandant Riaz Nazir Gara, explained that the restructuring aims to strengthen internal security. He said the change is necessary due to growing security threats, emergencies, and civil unrest. The FC has played a historic role in guarding borders and aiding during national crises, but its personnel lacked equal pay and recognition.

Now, under the new framework, FC officers will receive better training, salaries, and benefits—comparable to other national forces. The force will continue to handle sensitive duties such as anti-polio drives, elections, Muharram security, and border patrol. Its jurisdiction will expand to cover all provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu & Kashmir. Recruitment will open nationwide, while operational costs will be federally funded.

However, opposition parties and rights groups raised alarms. The PTI’s Zulfi Bukhari warned that the government could misuse the FC to suppress political opposition, especially ahead of PTI’s planned nationwide protests on August 5, marking Imran Khan’s 2023 arrest anniversary. Several past protests turned violent and led to security crackdowns.

Human Rights Commission of Pakistan’s secretary, Haris Khalique, echoed concerns. He criticized the lack of parliamentary debate on such a significant change to the country’s security structure. Critics fear the move may increase political repression if not properly regulated and transparently implemented.