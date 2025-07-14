PM vows to expand tax base, ease burden on the poor

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed that broadening the tax base and reducing tax pressure on the poor are key government priorities. He shared this vision while chairing a review meeting on the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) digitization efforts in Islamabad on Monday.

He praised recent tax reforms that have made tax return filing digital, simplified, and connected to a central database. The PM noted that for the first time, tax forms are available in Urdu, making them more accessible to ordinary citizens. He added that this initiative would particularly benefit salaried individuals who often struggle with complex tax procedures.

The Prime Minister instructed that digital invoicing should also be introduced in Urdu and emphasized the importance of third-party validation for all FBR reforms to ensure transparency. He further directed the tax body to focus on building trust and convenience for citizens, especially low and middle-income earners.

In a significant development, PM Shehbaz celebrated the introduction of artificial intelligence in tax assessment, calling it a big step forward for automation and accuracy. He stated that AI will help detect discrepancies, improve monitoring, and reduce human error or manipulation in tax evaluations.

Concluding the meeting, the Prime Minister emphasized that all tax reform efforts should center around public ease, not hardship. He urged FBR to increase compliance without harassment and to align reforms with the larger goal of economic justice and sustainable revenue growth. The finance ministry was also advised to explore interest rate reductions to stimulate the broader economy.