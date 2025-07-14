‘Aura farming’ dance on a boat makes kid overnight sensation

An 11-year-old boy from Indonesia has become an overnight internet sensation after his accidental dance on a moving boat went viral. The video shows him balancing at the edge of a racing boat, unknowingly performing unique dance moves to keep from falling.

Dressed in all black, with matching cap and sunglasses, the boy named Ryan was trying to cheer on his team during a boat race. As the boat rocked, he started using his arms to stay balanced — and ended up dancing in a style that captured hearts worldwide.

Social media users quickly dubbed the dance “Aura Farming”, and it spread like wildfire across platforms. The clip gained millions of views, and soon celebrities around the world joined the trend, using hashtags like #AuraFarmingKidOnBoat and #BoatRaceKidAura.

In an interview with a British news outlet, Ryan said he didn’t plan any of it. “It just happened on the spot. I was trying not to fall,” he said. His natural confidence and funny moves made the moment even more memorable.

Fans have now nicknamed him “The Rapper”, though he’s neither a rapper nor a performer. What started as a balance act turned into a viral dance trend, making Ryan a symbol of joy and spontaneity on the internet.