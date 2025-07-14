Govt ends net metering, sets new solar buyback rate at Rs11.33

ISLAMABAD – The government has decided to replace the net metering system with gross metering, significantly reducing the buyback rate for solar electricity to ease financial pressure on the power sector.

Under the new solar energy policy, the buyback rate for electricity generated by new solar users will be reduced to Rs11.33 per unit—about one-third of the base tariff, which stands at Rs34 per unit. This change aims to address a Rs103 billion financial burden caused by net metering.

However, current solar users already connected to the net metering system will continue to receive the old rate of Rs27 per unit. This ensures that their earlier investments in solar energy remain secure and unaffected by the new pricing structure.

According to the Power Division, the revised policy targets the addition of 8,500 megawatts of electricity to the national grid. Once approved by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), the proposal will be forwarded to the federal cabinet for final approval.

Although this shift marks a major change in energy policy, earlier reports suggest that investors have shown concern, rejecting the reduced buyback rate during discussions. Many worry the move might discourage future investments in solar power.

Nevertheless, the government insists that the new model will create a more sustainable energy structure. Officials believe gross metering will ensure fair cost recovery while encouraging responsible energy production and consumption across the country.