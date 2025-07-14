Trump promises ‘major statement’ on Russia as NATO talks heat up

US President Donald Trump is set to make a “major statement” on Russia as he hosts NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Washington. Trump announced over the weekend that the U.S. will send Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine. This marks a shift from an earlier pause on some arms deliveries. Trump said Ukraine will pay for the weapons, making it a business deal for the U.S.

Trump criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying, “He talks nice and then bombs everybody in the evening.” Trump expressed frustration with stalled peace talks. He hinted that new sanctions on Russia might be announced soon but gave no details. The president’s remarks come as Russia continues heavy missile and drone attacks on Ukraine.

Meanwhile, senior Republican senators are pushing a bipartisan sanctions bill to give Trump more power to punish Russia and countries aiding Moscow. Senator Lindsey Graham called it a “sledgehammer” against Putin’s economy. The bill could impose steep tariffs on nations like China, India, or Brazil that support Russia’s war effort. Graham and Senator Richard Blumenthal are meeting NATO’s Rutte to discuss these measures.

Blumenthal also raised the idea of unlocking frozen Russian assets in Europe and the U.S. to help Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky praised the bill, calling it “leverage that can bring peace closer.” However, the Kremlin warns that more arms deliveries will only prolong the conflict. Russia has steadily escalated its offensive despite international pressure.

As Trump prepares for talks with NATO leaders, the world watches closely. The U.S. and its allies face pressure to support Ukraine while seeking peace. The coming days will show if new sanctions or diplomacy can change the course of this long war.