FBR launches easy digital tax returns for salaried class from july 15

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is all set to launch simplified digital tax return forms for salaried individuals starting July 15, making the process easier and more accessible. These new forms are concise, user-friendly, and will also be available in Urdu by July 30 to ensure wider reach.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a high-level meeting on Monday to review the FBR’s digitisation efforts. He praised the progress made in introducing AI-based tax assessment systems and emphasized the importance of making tax filing simple for the public. He directed that a dedicated helpline be launched to guide citizens through the process.

The prime minister stressed that tax reforms must focus on public convenience and transparency. He also ordered third-party validation of all reforms and instructed the launch of a nationwide awareness campaign to educate people about the new digital system. He said digital tax returns should be linked with a centralized database for improved efficiency.

Furthermore, businesses will now be required to issue online receipts at the time of sale under the new digital invoicing system. Around 20,000 businesses are expected to adopt this system in the coming months. So far, over 8,000 invoices worth Rs11.6 billion have been issued through this platform.

The meeting also highlighted the upcoming launch of a command and control center to centralize FBR operations by September. Through this system, traders can now submit goods declarations before ship arrivals, which will allow containers to be delivered directly to factories and reduce customs delays.

In addition, officials briefed the meeting on cargo tracking and the e-bilty system, both of which will enable real-time monitoring of goods movement and tax payments. These digital tools aim to boost tax collection, improve transparency, and reduce fraud in the system.