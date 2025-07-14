Cloudburst hits Hyderabad: Torrential rains flood low-lying areas

A sudden and intense cloudburst struck Hyderabad city on Sunday, unleashing heavy downpours that quickly overwhelmed drainage systems and caused severe flooding in low-lying neighborhoods. The unprecedented rainfall, accompanied by strong gusty winds, also affected surrounding districts including Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Jamshoro, Matiari, and Hala, disrupting normal life and damaging property.

Deputy Commissioner Zain-ul-Abidin confirmed the cloudburst and said authorities have immediately issued emergency alerts to residents. Efforts are underway to operate all pumping stations to remove floodwater, but widespread power outages are hampering these operations.

To mitigate rising water levels, the irrigation department has been directed to reduce the water in the Phuleli Canal. Due to electricity failures, generators are being used to drain water from flooded areas.

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) reported that over 220 feeders tripped across the region, leaving thousands of homes and businesses without electricity during the heavy rains.

Many residents of flood-prone areas, particularly in Tando Allahyar, have been forced to evacuate as water entered their homes, damaging belongings and making streets impassable.

This cloudburst has compounded challenges during an already difficult monsoon season in Pakistan, which has so far resulted in the deaths of over 100 people nationwide, including 53 children. Officials are urging people to stay vigilant and avoid unnecessary travel while rescue teams remain on high alert to respond to emergencies.

Meteorologists warn that heavy rainfalls are likely to continue over the next few days, raising fears of further flooding and disruption across the region.