Siraj fined for aggressive celebration during Lord’s test against England

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has been fined 15 percent of his match fee for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during Day 4 of the Test match against England at Lord’s.

The incident occurred after Siraj dismissed England batter Ben Duckett. During his follow-through, Siraj celebrated aggressively near the departing batter and made contact, which was deemed provocative by the match officials.

According to the ICC, Siraj violated Article 2.5 of the Code of Conduct, which relates to using language or actions that can provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter after dismissal. The charge was leveled by on-field umpires and accepted by the Indian pacer without the need for a formal hearing.

In addition to the fine, Siraj received one demerit point, bringing his total to two within a 24-month period. If a player accumulates four demerit points in that timeframe, it leads to suspension from future matches.

The moment added to the already intense atmosphere at Lord’s, where the match remains tightly contested. India is chasing a target with only 135 runs required for victory but is under pressure at 58/4 on a tricky Day 5 pitch.

With England’s bowling attack fired up and the home crowd fully behind them, Day 5 is expected to be a thrilling finish to what has been a fiery and competitive Test match.