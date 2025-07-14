Tragedy in Lakki Marwat: four children drown while bathing in pond

LAKKI MARWAT — In a heartbreaking incident, four children drowned while bathing in a pond in the Daulat Khel area on Monday, rescue officials confirmed. The incident has left the local community in deep shock.

According to Rescue 1222, all four victims were residents of Daulat Khel and included two sets of brothers. Their bodies were recovered from the water and shifted to the City Hospital for further procedures.

Hospital staff confirmed that the children were between 9 and 12 years old. Doctors declared all four deceased on arrival, sparking grief among the families and relatives gathered at the hospital.

This tragic event comes just weeks after multiple drowning incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. On June 27, at least 13 tourists drowned in the River Swat after being swept away while sitting near the water.

Moreover, another incident occurred in the Kalam region, where a boat capsized in the Shahi Bagh lake, claiming the lives of two women and two children. These repeated tragedies highlight the urgent need for improved safety measures near water bodies.

Authorities are urging parents to closely supervise children near open water and avoid unsupervised swimming. Locals have also called for warning signs and protective fencing around such dangerous spots to prevent further loss of life.