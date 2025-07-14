PM orders urdu rollout of digital tax tools

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to launch a digital invoicing system in Urdu. He said the system must be easy to understand and use. The goal is to help all citizens, especially those unfamiliar with English. This move is part of a broader push to digitize tax services and make them more accessible.

During a review meeting in Islamabad, officials updated the prime minister on several FBR reforms. These include a new e-Bilty system, simplified tax return forms, and an AI-based tax assessment process. The prime minister welcomed the changes but stressed that ordinary taxpayers must benefit the most. He also called for a helpline to assist people with filing taxes.

Moreover, the PM ordered a nationwide awareness campaign to educate the public about the new digital system. He asked the FBR to make things easier for the salaried class. According to officials, salaried taxpayers can file digital returns starting July 15. Others can use the system from July 30. The Urdu-language forms will be ready by the end of July.

In addition, the Prime Minister called for third-party validation of all digital reforms. He said this would help ensure transparency and trust. The PM also supported the creation of a central Command and Control Center and better cargo tracking systems. These steps will improve tax monitoring and reduce fraud.

To sum up, the government wants to make the tax system simpler, smarter, and fairer. Using Urdu in digital tools will help more people understand and use them. The FBR’s new system promises to reduce confusion and increase tax compliance. This reform could mark a big step forward for Pakistan’s digital economy.