Strong earthquake strikes Eastern Indonesia, no tsunami threat reported

JAKARTA — A powerful 6.7 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of eastern Indonesia late Monday night, but authorities confirmed there is no threat of a tsunami.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake hit at 12:49 a.m. local time (10:49 p.m. PST) and was centered about 177 kilometers west of Tual city in the eastern Maluku province, at a depth of 66 kilometers.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center confirmed that the earthquake did not pose any tsunami risk. Indonesia’s Geophysics Agency also stated in a social media post that the quake had “no potential to generate a tsunami.”

So far, there have been no reports of damage or casualties in the coastal areas near the epicenter. Emergency response teams are monitoring the situation closely.

Indonesia frequently experiences earthquakes due to its location on the Pacific “Ring of Fire” — a horseshoe-shaped area known for intense seismic and volcanic activity where multiple tectonic plates collide.

In recent years, the country has witnessed several deadly quakes. In 2021, a 6.2 magnitude quake in Sulawesi killed over 100 people, while a devastating 7.5 magnitude quake and tsunami in Palu in 2018 left more than 2,200 people dead. The deadliest, in 2004, was a 9.1 magnitude quake in Aceh that triggered a massive tsunami, killing over 170,000 people in Indonesia alone.