Maryam Nawaz praises police officer for issuing traffic ticket to her son

LAHORE — Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz revealed that she personally called and praised the police officer who issued a traffic ticket to her son, Junaid Safdar. She shared this during her speech at the Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority event in Lahore.

According to Maryam, her son was returning home recently, accompanied by official security vehicles and protocol. During the journey, a patrolling police vehicle stopped one of the escort cars. When the officers realized Junaid was inside, they expressed regret, saying they didn’t know he was the chief minister’s son.

However, Maryam said she was proud of her son’s response. “Junaid told the officers, ‘You were doing your duty, and I appreciate that. Please go ahead and issue the ticket,’” she shared, highlighting his respect for the law.

Maryam further added that the officer’s name was Shahzaib, and she personally called the DIG Operations to speak with him. “I told Shahzaib I was proud of him. Whether it’s the chief minister, her son, or anyone else — no one is above the law,” she said.

The chief minister also emphasized her dislike for show of power and said she has initiated a crackdown against such behavior. She added that the law should apply equally to the rich and poor, and the government will now stand firmly with the weak and oppressed.

Maryam concluded by noting that the province’s law and order situation is steadily improving and promised continued efforts for fair and transparent governance in Punjab.