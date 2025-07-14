Iran warns of response if UN sanctions are reimposed under nuclear deal clause

DUBAI — Iran has issued a warning that it will respond firmly to any reimposition of United Nations sanctions under the 2015 nuclear deal’s “snapback mechanism.” However, officials have not specified what actions Tehran might take in retaliation.

The warning comes after a French diplomatic source said European powers may consider restoring UN sanctions if a new nuclear deal is not reached to protect European security interests. This move would rely on the snapback provision, which allows for automatic reinstatement of sanctions if Iran is found non-compliant.

During a press conference on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei criticized the idea. He said, “The threat to use the snapback mechanism lacks legal and political basis and will be met with an appropriate and proportionate response.” He accused European countries of violating their own obligations under the nuclear agreement.

The 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), signed by Britain, France, Germany, the US, China, and Russia, lifted sanctions on Iran in return for limits on its nuclear program. The deal allows any party to trigger sanctions if Iran fails to meet its commitments, but Tehran insists it is not building a nuclear weapon, as Western nations allege.

The United States exited the deal in 2018 during Donald Trump’s first presidency. Now in his second term, President Trump has urged Iran to return to talks for a new agreement following a ceasefire last month that ended a brief but intense conflict between Iran and Israel.

When asked about possible upcoming talks, Baghaei said no date or location has been set for a meeting between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and US envoy Steve Witkoff. Iran continues to push back against what it views as unjustified threats and one-sided pressure from Western nations.