Pakistan-UK trade ties set for new milestone

Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, has embarked on a pivotal official visit to the United Kingdom from July 14 to 20, 2025, accompanied by Secretary Commerce Mr. Jawad Paul.

This high-level engagement aims to deepen bilateral commercial ties, strengthen institutional frameworks, and open new avenues for trade and investment between Pakistan and the UK, said a release issued here on Sunday.

One of the central moments of the visit will be the signing of the Terms of Reference (ToRs) for the Pakistan-UK Trade Dialogue. This formalization marks a significant step toward institutionalizing bilateral trade cooperation, injecting greater standardization, transparency, and predictability into the economic relationship between the two countries.

The Minister is also scheduled to meet with members of the All Parties Parliamentary Group (APPG), where he will advocate for stronger political support in enhancing trade and investment flows. These discussions will aim to align parliamentary efforts with Pakistan’s broader economic diplomacy goals and strengthen long-term partnerships.

During the visit, the Minister will hold engagements with major Chambers of Commerce in London and Birmingham, promoting the active role of private stakeholders in advancing bilateral trade.

These interactions will explore opportunities in emerging sectors, highlight Pakistan’s export potential, and foster greater business-to-business collaboration.

In addition, Mr. Khan will interact with leading UK-based multi-million-dollar companies from key sectors such as food processing, information technology, engineering, fintech, and capital investment.

These meetings aim to showcase Pakistan’s economic potential and attract targeted investments into high-growth industries.

The visit also includes important meetings with the UK Pakistan Business Council, Pakistan Britain Business Council, and UK Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

These discussions will focus on strengthening institutional trade linkages and leveraging diaspora-led initiatives to boost trade volumes and visibility in the UK market.

This visit marks a renewed thrust in Pakistan’s efforts to advance economic diplomacy, diversify export markets, and solidify its commercial footprint in global markets like the United Kingdom.