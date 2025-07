Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov, on Sunday, discussed progress on the Framework Agreement on Uzbekistan-Afghanistan -Pakistan (UAP) Railway Project. The DPM/FM spoke with the Uzbek FM on telephone. Both leaders also agreed to meet again at the sidelines of the upcoming SCO Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Tianjin, China, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

