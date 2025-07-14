Trump’s dealmaker name on the line in high stakes tariff talks

President Donald Trump set out early in his second term to fulfill a decades-long desire of reshaping US trade with the world, but the main outcomes so far have been discord and uncertainty. The real estate tycoon, who has staked his reputation on being a consummate dealmaker, embarked on an aggressive strategy of punitive tariffs that his administration predicted could bring “90 deals in 90 days.” The score so far? Two. Three if you count a temporary de-escalation agreement with China. The 90-day deadline was due on July 9, with dozens of economies including the European Union, India and Japan facing tariff hikes without a deal. But days before it arrived, Trump issued a delay to August 1. It was his second extension since unveiling the tariffs in April — reigniting the “TACO Theory” that has gained traction among some Wall Street traders. The acronym coined by a Financial Times writer stands for “Trump Always Chickens Out,” highlighting the president’s inclination to roll back policies if markets turn sour. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, part of Trump’s multi-leader trade team, has reportedly been a key advocate for the pauses. But the label has irked Trump and he insisted Tuesday that the deadline had always been in August. “I didn’t make a change. A clarification, maybe,” Trump said at a cabinet meeting. This week, he published more than 20 letters dictating tariff rates to world leaders including in Japan, South Korea and Indonesia. “We invite you to participate in the extraordinary Economy of the United States, the Number One Market in the World, by far,” Trump wrote.