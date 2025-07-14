Sinner roars back to beat Alcaraz for first Wimbledon final win

For most tennis players in the distinguished history of this sport, a defeat as excruciating as Jannik Sinner’s loss to Carlos Alcaraz in the French Open final would have taken years to recover from. In Sinner’s case, it simply made him stronger.

One month on from the toughest loss of his life, Sinner entered the Spaniard’s territory and turned the tables at the earliest possible opportunity, demonstrating his resilience in full flight as he recovered from a set down to win his first Wimbledon title with a spectacular performance, toppling the two-time defending champion 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 6-4.

With his fourth career grand slam title, Sinner is the first Italian player to win a Wimbledon title and he breaks his overall tie with an assortment of famous names, including Arthur Ashe, Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka. Perhaps most important, he ends his great rival’s run of five consecutive wins against him, adding a new dimension to a rivalry that seems set to decide the majority of major titles in the near future. In their own personal grand slam race, which still feels like it has only just begun, Sinner victory ensures that Alcaraz, who owns five major titles, remains within touching distance. This is also Sinner’s first slam title away from hard courts, after two victories at the Australian Open and last year’s US Open title.

A month ago, a shell-shocked Sinner stared blankly into space from his seat on Court Philippe-Chatrier while Alcaraz celebrated his triumph in their French Open final with his family in the stands. He held three championship points, the match on his racket, before losing one of the greatest finals in history. Sinner entered Centre Court on Sunday afternoon having lost his last five matches against Alcaraz. It is a reflection of the Italian’s tenacity, resilience and mental strength that he has found his path again so quickly.

This final also showcased Sinner’s toughness in full. Despite how he frustratingly ended the first set, conceding four games in a row, he just kept on moving forward. Sinner saved his best for the decisive moments, serving brilliantly under pressure in the essential third set and, unlike in Paris when his arm stiffened under pressure, Sinner maintained his relentless aggression until the end, smothering the Spaniard with his constant pressure. Deep in the fourth set, as he faltered, this time Sinner held on.