Pakistan sees 20% rise in non-formal education enrollments

A new report by the Pakistan Institute of Education (PIE) has revealed a 20% increase in student enrollment in non-formal education programs across the country compared to previous years. The report, covering the 2023–24 academic year, highlights significant progress in expanding access to education for children, youth, and adults outside the traditional school system.

Currently, over 35,000 non-formal education centers are operating nationwide, serving more than 1.29 million students. These centers have become a crucial alternative for out-of-school children and youth, especially in underserved regions, offering flexible and accessible learning opportunities.

Interestingly, 57% of the students enrolled in non-formal education programs are girls, while 82% of the teaching staff are women. This strong female representation reflects both the growing interest of girls in education and the vital role women are playing in the country’s educational development.

The report also mentions that over 80,000 adults are attending literacy centers set up across Pakistan. In addition, more than 10,000 Afghan refugee children have been successfully integrated into the non-formal education system, offering them a second chance at learning.

However, the report raised concerns about education access in rural and underdeveloped areas, particularly in Balochistan. It noted that only 31% of women in rural Balochistan are literate, emphasizing the need for urgent measures to reduce regional disparities and enhance data analysis for targeted action.

The PIE report calls non-formal education a “second chance” model that is proving highly effective. It recommends swift policy interventions to address educational inequality and strengthen community-based learning systems to ensure every child and adult has access to quality education.