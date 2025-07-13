Women take the wheel in CPEC’s new phase of economic growth

As the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) moves into its next stage, women are stepping into vital roles, transforming industries and breaking long-standing barriers across Pakistan. Once known mainly for roads and ports, CPEC is now fueling inclusive growth by empowering women in underprivileged regions.

In Tharparkar, Sindh, the Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) has trained 70 women as heavy dump truck drivers — a first for the conservative region. This historic step not only creates job opportunities but also challenges gender norms in one of the country’s most traditional areas.

Meanwhile, in Gwadar, Balochistan, over 20 women are employed at a tailoring centre inside the Gwadar Port Free Zone. Supported by the China Overseas Ports Holding Company and the Chinese Consulate, the initiative offers training and stipends while producing uniforms for port workers.

Experts say this shift reflects CPEC’s growing focus on people-centered development. Umair Pervez Khan from the Consortium of Asia Pacific Studies noted that CPEC is evolving beyond infrastructure, emphasizing community empowerment, vocational training, and inclusion of women in economic zones and local industries.

From Punjab to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the ripple effect is visible. Women are joining solar maintenance teams, textile factories, and even CPEC’s security forces, with 191 female police officers now serving in Sindh. Improved transport and energy access have also unlocked urban jobs for women in KP.

As Pakistan deepens its ties with China under the Belt and Road Initiative, CPEC is emerging as a platform for gender-inclusive progress. Women are no longer on the sidelines — they are now central to shaping a sustainable, resilient, and prosperous future.