Aliya Hamza voices frustration over PTI leadership’s key meeting snub

In a surprising public move, PTI Punjab Chief Organiser Aliya Hamza slammed her party’s central leadership for excluding her from a crucial political strategy meeting. She took to social media platform X to voice her disappointment.

Aliya said she was completely unaware of the protest plan announced by PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, General Secretary Salman Akram Raja, and the Punjab Assembly’s Opposition Leader. Her exclusion has sparked concerns about internal coordination within the party.

She claimed that the central leadership failed to consult her about the political movement’s planning or strategy. “I was not taken into confidence,” she wrote, expressing shock over being sidelined despite holding a major provincial role.

Her remarks have exposed growing cracks within PTI’s internal communication and decision-making process. Many observers believe her statement reflects deeper frustrations over the role of provincial leaders in national-level decisions.

Although PTI has not issued an official response, Aliya’s outburst has triggered a debate among party supporters and critics alike. Some believe her concerns are valid, while others view the move as damaging to party unity during a critical time.

Political analysts say the episode highlights tensions between PTI’s central and provincial leadership. As the party prepares for upcoming demonstrations and political activity, internal divisions like this may impact its public image and effectiveness.