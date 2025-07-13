Australia refuses to pre-commit troops to any future conflict, minister asserts

Australia will not promise troops in advance for any future war, Defence Industry Minister Pat Conroy said on Sunday, pushing back against reported U.S. pressure to clarify Canberra’s role in a potential Taiwan conflict. He emphasized that decisions about military involvement would be made by the sitting government, not ahead of time.

Speaking to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, Conroy stressed the importance of national sovereignty. He stated that Australia does not engage in hypothetical discussions and added that no pre-commitment would be made regarding any future war scenario.

This response came after The Financial Times reported that U.S. defence officials, including Elbridge Colby, urged Australia and Japan to outline their roles in the event of a Taiwan conflict. Although the U.S. remains Taiwan’s key supporter, it has not guaranteed full military backing.

Meanwhile, Conroy voiced concern over China’s growing nuclear and conventional forces. He said Australia wants a balanced Indo-Pacific where no country dominates and added that reports of China seeking a military base in the Pacific go against Australia’s interests.

Australia is currently hosting Talisman Sabre, its largest joint military drill, involving 40,000 troops from 19 countries including Japan, the UK, France, and Canada. The exercises span thousands of kilometers and are designed to test Australia’s ability to support allied operations.

While the drills serve as a clear signal of unity, U.S. and Australian officials maintained that the goal is to prevent war. “This is about cooperation and readiness,” said U.S. Army Lieutenant General Joel Vowell, “because in this unstable region, deterrence through unity is our best strategy.”