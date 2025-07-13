Japan stun Pakistan 3-0 to win men’s U18 Asia cup hockey final

Japan defeated Pakistan 3-0 in the final of the Men’s U18 Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday at the National Hockey Training Centre in Dazhou, China. Despite an unbeaten run throughout the tournament, the Green Shirts were unable to break Japan’s solid defence in the high-stakes title clash.

Pakistan started the match with high energy, putting immediate pressure on Japan’s backline. However, both sides failed to score in the first quarter, with intense end-to-end action keeping the scoreline 0-0. Each team aimed to dominate possession and create early momentum but couldn’t convert their chances.

Japan struck first in the second quarter, with Yuma Fujiwara giving his side a crucial lead in the seventh minute. Pakistan, desperate for an equaliser, pushed forward but failed to make an impact before halftime, heading into the break trailing 1-0.

The third quarter saw Pakistan earn three penalty corners in quick succession. However, brilliant saves from the Japanese goalkeeper and missed opportunities cost Pakistan dearly. Japan took advantage of the pressure and doubled their lead through Ryutaro Ueda.

In the closing stages, Japan sealed the win with a penalty corner goal by Tatsuaki Yasui, extending the lead to 3-0. Pakistan’s attack lacked finishing power, and their inability to convert four penalty corners proved decisive in the final outcome.

Earlier in the tournament, Pakistan delivered dominant performances, including victories over Hong Kong, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, before edging out China in the quarterfinals. Their thrilling semifinal win against Malaysia in a penalty shootout showcased their resilience, but Japan’s clinical performance in the final ended their title hopes.