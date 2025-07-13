Indian separatists say army killed leaders in Myanmar drone strikes

Separatist militants from India’s northeast claimed that the Indian army launched cross-border drone strikes on their camps in Myanmar, killing at least three of their senior leaders. The United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) reported that one top commander died in the initial drone attack, while 19 others sustained injuries near the India-Myanmar border.

The ULFA-I alleged that over 150 Israeli-made drones were used in the attack, which took place on Sunday. According to the group, two more senior leaders were killed in follow-up strikes that targeted a funeral gathering held for the first commander. Several other members and civilians were reportedly wounded in the attacks.

Indian authorities have not yet officially confirmed the operation. However, Indian media outlets including The Hindu and The Deccan Herald have reported on ULFA-I’s statements and the reported impact of the strikes. The group added that camps belonging to another rebel outfit, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), were also hit during the operation.

The ULFA-I has long demanded independence for Assam state, while the PLA is fighting for the secession of Manipur. Both groups maintain bases in Myanmar, where they have ethnic and cultural ties with local minority communities across the porous border. These links have helped them remain active despite years of military pressure.

In 2023, a faction of ULFA agreed to lay down arms and signed a peace agreement with the Indian government. However, the ULFA-I faction, which opposed the peace talks, has continued its armed struggle. The group’s leadership has since relocated much of its operation outside Indian borders, particularly into Myanmar.

Although separatist violence in India’s northeast has declined in recent years, decades of conflict have left thousands dead—mostly civilians. The latest alleged strikes suggest that India may be stepping up its efforts to dismantle remaining militant strongholds across the border.