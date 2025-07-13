North Korea offers full support to Russia in Ukraine war

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has offered full support to Russia in its war against Ukraine, according to state-run media in Pyongyang. The announcement came during a meeting between Kim and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, aimed at strengthening military and political ties between the two countries.

Lavrov’s visit is part of a series of high-level engagements as Moscow deepens cooperation with Pyongyang amid its ongoing conflict with Ukraine. Reports suggest that North Korea has already sent thousands of troops and supplied ammunition and missiles to support Russian forces on the front lines.

The Russian Foreign Ministry described the meeting between Lavrov and Kim as warm and friendly. Lavrov expressed gratitude for North Korea’s assistance in Kursk and praised its support for Russian military operations. Both sides also blamed Western powers for rising tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

North Korean state media quoted Kim as saying his country fully supports all actions taken by Russia to resolve the Ukraine conflict. He praised Russian President Vladimir Putin’s leadership and expressed confidence in Russia’s victory in what he called a “sacred struggle” for national honor and interests.

In response, Russia reaffirmed its support for North Korea’s security efforts. The two nations agreed to oppose global powers that, in their view, seek dominance and escalate tensions in Northeast Asia and the Asia-Pacific region. Lavrov also shared that President Putin hopes to maintain direct contact with Kim in the future.

Earlier, Russia announced plans to launch two weekly flights between Moscow and Pyongyang, highlighting closer ties. North Korea acknowledged in April that it had deployed troops to aid Russia and confirmed casualties among its forces, with South Korea reporting around 600 North Korean soldiers killed and thousands wounded so far.