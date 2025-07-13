Police recover devices in Humaira Asghar case, fresh leads emerge

Investigators probing the mysterious death of actress and model Humaira Asghar have recovered important digital evidence from her electronic devices. Police confirmed the retrieval of data from three mobile phones, a tablet, and a laptop. Passwords for the devices were found in a personal diary belonging to the late actress, and the data is now being thoroughly analysed for clues.

So far, two individuals have recorded their statements in the case, while two more have been summoned for questioning. Police are also collecting details from people connected to her daily life, including her gym trainer and beauty salon staff. Investigators have found regular communication with several contacts, and those interactions are now under close review.

Additionally, authorities are conducting a forensic audit of Humaira’s bank accounts to detect any suspicious financial activity. This step aims to determine if monetary motives or transactions could be linked to her death. The financial investigation is expected to play a key role in shaping the next phase of the inquiry.

Earlier, a post-mortem conducted on July 8 revealed Humaira’s body was in an advanced state of decomposition. The autopsy found her remains were partially mummified and skeletal, with some internal organs beyond recognition. Forensic experts estimate that she may have died 8–10 months before the examination, which is longer than police initially believed.

Due to the level of decomposition, medical officers have reserved their opinion on the cause of death. Samples of her hair, bones, blood, and swabs have been preserved for further chemical, histopathological, and DNA tests. Investigators are hoping these tests will reveal more about the circumstances surrounding her death.

Humaira was laid to rest in Lahore after her body was brought from Karachi by her brother and brother-in-law. At the funeral, her father, Dr. Asghar Ali, refrained from commenting on the autopsy. “There is a procedure in place for receiving a body from the police in such cases, and that takes time,” he said, choosing not to speculate about her cause of death.