Ukrainian forces kill suspected Russian spies behind SBU officer’s murder

Ukrainian intelligence agents killed members of a suspected Russian spy cell during a special operation in the Kyiv region on Sunday, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) announced. The operation targeted individuals believed to be behind the recent killing of SBU colonel Ivan Voronych, who was shot dead in Kyiv last Thursday.

According to the SBU, the suspects were agents of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) and had been tracked after trying to hide following the assassination. The agency said its forces attempted to arrest the suspects, but they resisted, prompting Ukrainian agents to open fire and neutralize them. The operation was part of an ongoing counterintelligence effort.

The SBU revealed that a man and a woman were involved in the colonel’s killing. While the exact number of suspects killed during Sunday’s raid was not disclosed, officials confirmed the couple had been conducting surveillance on Voronych before the attack. They reportedly received instructions from their FSB handler, including coordinates for a hiding place where a pistol with a suppressor had been stashed.

After the murder, the suspects tried to remain hidden, but Ukrainian authorities successfully tracked them down with the help of local police. The SBU stated that these kinds of attacks represent a direct threat to national security and vowed to continue targeting enemy agents operating within Ukraine.

So far, Russian authorities have not commented on the incident. However, the killing of suspected FSB agents in Ukrainian territory adds to the series of high-profile operations Ukraine has carried out against Russian military and intelligence figures since the war began in 2022.

Since the invasion, the SBU has taken on a more aggressive role in special operations, including sabotage and targeted strikes against Russian officials. Sunday’s operation reflects Ukraine’s continued efforts to dismantle hostile networks within its borders.