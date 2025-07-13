Giant mars rock and dinosaur skeleton headline Sotheby’s geek week auction

A rare 54-pound Martian meteorite is set to go under the hammer at Sotheby’s in New York, with an estimated value between $2 million and $4 million. Known as NWA 16788, this rock is the largest piece of Mars ever discovered on Earth. Experts believe it was blasted off the Martian surface by a massive asteroid impact and later landed in the Sahara Desert.

Discovered in Niger in November 2023, the meteorite traveled an incredible 140 million miles before crashing to Earth. According to Sotheby’s, the rock is nearly 70% larger than any other known Martian meteorite and makes up almost 7% of all Mars material found on Earth. Measuring 15 by 11 by 6 inches, its size and history make it an extraordinary scientific treasure.

Sotheby’s Vice Chairman for Science and Natural History, Cassandra Hatton, confirmed that the meteorite’s Martian origin was verified through lab testing. A small piece was analyzed and matched the chemical composition of rocks studied during NASA’s Viking mission in 1976. The meteorite is classified as an “olivine-microgabbroic shergottite,” formed from slowly cooled Martian magma.

Adding to the excitement, the auction also features a juvenile Ceratosaurus skeleton estimated at $4 million to $6 million. Discovered in Wyoming in 1996, the dinosaur skeleton was reconstructed using 140 real bones and some sculpted material. This bipedal predator lived about 150 million years ago and shares features with the famous Tyrannosaurus rex.

The meteorite and the Ceratosaurus are part of Sotheby’s Geek Week 2025, a special event showcasing 122 items, including fossils, meteorites, and rare minerals. These unique items highlight the blend of natural history and cutting-edge science that attracts collectors from around the world.

Previously displayed at the Italian Space Agency in Rome, the meteorite remains privately owned. Its sale is expected to spark major interest among space enthusiasts, scientists, and high-end collectors looking to own a literal piece of another planet.