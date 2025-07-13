Punjab to switch to smart rainfall tracking after urban flooding

In a major move towards modern weather monitoring, the Punjab government has decided to adopt automated rainfall measurement systems for the first time. This decision replaces the decades-old manual method that often caused delays and errors in data collection. All Water and Sanitation Agencies (WASA) have been instructed to start installing the automated gauges within a week.

According to Secretary Housing Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, the gauges will be placed at key locations across every district for more accurate and real-time rainfall data. He noted that official letters have already been sent to ensure quick implementation. The aim is to respond faster to changing weather patterns and manage flood risks more effectively.

This step comes in the wake of severe urban flooding in Lahore, where 136 mm of rain fell in just eight hours. The sudden downpour caused heavy damage to roads, buildings, and city infrastructure. With automated gauges, the government hopes to improve early warning systems and disaster response planning.

Furthermore, Secretary Mengal highlighted that this shift is part of wider reforms under the Chief Minister’s direction. Educated youth, especially young engineers, are being engaged through internship programs to assist with fieldwork. These efforts are intended to modernize public systems while also creating job opportunities.

Transitioning to automated technology also strengthens data accuracy and speeds up reporting during emergencies. Officials believe this upgrade will support better planning and resource allocation across Punjab. It’s a step that not only enhances forecasting but also boosts confidence in government preparedness.

As climate patterns grow more unpredictable, such digital tools are becoming essential for urban planning and safety. With this initiative, Punjab is making a smart investment in both its infrastructure and its future.