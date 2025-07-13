Sindh police cracks down on Gutka use, gives 10-day ultimatum

In a strict move to clean up the force’s image and health standards, Sindh Police officials have been given 10 days to stop consuming gutka and mawa. AIG Imran Qureshi issued a formal warning, highlighting the serious concern over the widespread use of these substances among police personnel. The letter, addressed to the Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP), labels the habit as both harmful to health and damaging to the department’s professional reputation.

The directive calls for immediate identification of all officers addicted to gutka or mawa and urges them to voluntarily quit within the deadline. AIG Qureshi emphasized that these practices not only reduce work efficiency but also create a negative public image of the police. To strengthen accountability, the department is expected to submit a list of such individuals along with their designations and actions taken.

Moreover, the notification doesn’t stop at warnings—it stresses rehabilitation as a crucial step. Officers who fail to comply will face disciplinary action, including the possibility of dismissal from service. The police department has also been directed to prepare and submit a fortnightly report on the progress made, marking a new push for internal reform.

Transitioning from leniency to strict monitoring, AIG Qureshi’s letter reflects growing intolerance for unprofessional behavior in the ranks. The report must be submitted to the DIGP Establishment office in Karachi and will guide future departmental proceedings. This shows that the Sindh Police leadership is now taking the issue more seriously than ever before.

Such internal action is rare but necessary, especially in public service roles where discipline and fitness are critical. The police force, often the first line of defense, must set a healthier example for citizens. With this deadline in place, officials hope to see visible improvement in both the performance and public image of the Sindh Police.