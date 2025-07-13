CM Gandapur urges state institutions to stay out of politics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has sharply criticized state institutions for becoming involved in political matters, emphasizing that their role should not be to support or topple governments. In a press conference in Lahore, Gandapur said that running a government or interfering in political affairs goes beyond the constitutional mandate of state institutions. He urged the public to recognize this and expressed that the nation was now more aware than ever of such undue influence.

Gandapur further asserted that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party had faced oppression like no other political group in Pakistan’s history. “No political party has been subjected to such brutality and oppression as PTI has,” he said. He also highlighted that there were no substantial legal grounds behind the cases filed against PTI Chairman Imran Khan, and therefore, the cases were not being actively pursued. According to Gandapur, the involvement of state institutions in political matters was damaging and should cease.

In his speech, the Chief Minister also condemned the arrest of Imran Khan’s wife, calling it unjust. He pointed out that Khan had expressed his willingness to engage in negotiations for the betterment of Pakistan, further criticizing the handling of the situation. “If I have betrayed the country, prove it, and hang me in the public square,” Gandapur said, challenging his rivals to provide evidence against him.

Gandapur took the opportunity to address rival political parties, accusing them of seeking power by relying on external forces. He claimed that these parties had been rejected by the people and were now trying to maintain their positions by using “other people’s shoulders.” He reiterated that PTI’s mission, led by Imran Khan, was focused on creating long-term benefits for the nation, not just for political gains.

The Chief Minister concluded by announcing that PTI would seek permission to hold a peaceful rally in Lahore. “We will be peaceful in our protest and will return the same way,” he assured. Gandapur emphasized that PTI’s campaign for change was starting anew and that the 90 days of transformation that Imran Khan had always talked about were beginning today. He urged his supporters to stay strong in their belief for a better future for Pakistan.