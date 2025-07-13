Gaza ceasefire talks stall amid deadly shooting at aid distribution

Efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza are facing significant setbacks as negotiators remain divided over the scope of Israel’s withdrawal from the region. Indirect talks, aimed at reaching a 60-day ceasefire, have stalled, with Palestinian and Israeli sources pointing to differing demands over territorial control. The United States has backed the proposal, hoping for a breakthrough soon, but disagreements persist between the sides. Despite this, the discussions continue in Doha, with hopes of an agreement still alive.

Meanwhile, violence in Gaza has intensified. On Saturday, 17 people were killed by Israeli gunfire while trying to receive food aid at a distribution center in Rafah. Medics reported that the victims were shot in the head and torso as they approached the aid point. Eyewitnesses described the shooting as targeted, not random. This incident is part of a broader pattern of violence, with nearly 800 people killed in similar shootings in the last six weeks, according to the United Nations.

The shooting near the aid distribution point has raised serious concerns about the safety of humanitarian efforts in Gaza. The Israeli military maintains that it fired warning shots, but an internal review found no evidence that its troops were responsible for any deaths. In response, the UN has condemned the aid system, citing violations of humanitarian neutrality, while Israel defends the approach as necessary to prevent militants from hijacking the aid.

As the ceasefire talks continue, tensions between Hamas and Israel are at a breaking point. Hamas has rejected Israeli proposals for territorial withdrawals, particularly plans that would leave significant portions of Gaza under Israeli control. Both sides are entrenched in their positions, with Hamas insisting on a complete end to the war before agreeing to release hostages, while Israel demands the full release of hostages and the dismantling of Hamas in exchange for a ceasefire.

The ongoing violence and humanitarian crisis have displaced over two million Palestinians, with Gaza’s infrastructure largely destroyed. Meanwhile, in Israel, thousands have rallied for the release of hostages still held in Gaza. The calls for a swift resolution to the conflict are growing louder, with protesters demanding that the government act quickly to secure the return of their loved ones. The war, which began in October 2023, has already claimed over 57,000 Palestinian lives and left many others in desperate need of aid.

As negotiations falter and violence continues, the situation in Gaza grows more dire. International pressure for a ceasefire intensifies, but with no clear resolution in sight, both sides remain locked in a deadly standoff.