Moscow faces record-breaking heatwave as temperatures hit 36°C

A scorching heatwave has struck Moscow, breaking temperature records and causing public health concerns. For the first time in decades, the Russian capital recorded a temperature of 36°C, prompting health officials to issue a public health alert. The extreme heat, which is highly unusual for July, has caught many residents off guard and raised alarms about the accelerating effects of climate change.

According to the Russian Hydrometeorological Center, the intense heatwave is a rare phenomenon for the region, highlighting shifting climate patterns. A spokesperson from the center urged Moscow residents to stay indoors during peak heat hours, avoid excessive sun exposure, and stay hydrated. The unusually high temperatures have drawn comparisons to the rising number of extreme weather events seen globally in recent years.

As the heatwave continues, locals have flocked to parks, rivers, and swimming pools in search of relief. Public spaces around the city have become crowded, with people trying to escape the oppressive temperatures. To alleviate the situation, Moscow’s metro system has started distributing free water to commuters, while public service offices offer bottled water, particularly to women and vulnerable citizens. Additionally, misting stations and shaded shelters have been set up in parks and other public areas to help people cope with the heat.

Public health officials are urging certain groups, such as the elderly, children, and individuals with heart conditions, to take extra precautions. They recommend limiting outdoor activities, wearing lightweight clothing, and consuming cool beverages regularly to avoid dehydration. The city has also warned against unnecessary movement during the hottest part of the day, typically between noon and 4 PM.

Meteorologists predict that the heatwave may persist for several more days, with a slight drop in temperature expected early next week. While the situation is temporary, it serves as a stark reminder of the growing environmental challenges Moscow and other regions face as climate change impacts more areas once considered cooler. The ongoing heatwave in Moscow is a wake-up call for both local authorities and residents to adapt to the changing climate.