PM rejects rumours of Zardari’s resignation, COAS eying presidency

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has firmly dismissed rumours suggesting President Asif Ali Zardari may resign or that Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir is aspiring succeed him.

While talking to private media, the premier stated unequivocally that no such proposal is being considered and that Field Marshal Asim Munir has never shown interest in assuming the office of President.

He reiterated that his working relationship with President Zardari and COAS is rooted in mutual respect and a shared vision for Pakistan’s stability and development.

The premier also reassured the public and media that there is no credibility to the rumors about President Zardari’s alleged resignation, labeling such claims as unfounded and speculative.

Earlier this week, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday strongly denounced a coordinated misinformation campaign targeting President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, and Field Marshal Asim Munir.

“I have categorically stated that there has been no discussion, nor does any such idea exist, about the President being asked to resign or the COAS aspiring to assume the presidency,” he wrote in a post shared on social media platform X.

The remarks come in response to recent rumours and propaganda circulating on social and digital media.

“The President of Pakistan enjoys a strong and respectful relationship with the leadership of the Armed Forces. He has clearly stated: ‘I know who is spreading these falsehoods, why they are doing so, and who stands to benefit from this propaganda’,” he added.

The interior minister said the sole focus of the COAS is the strength and stability of Pakistan, nothing else.

“To those involved in this narrative, do whatever you wish in collaboration with hostile foreign agencies. As for us, we will do whatever is necessary to make Pakistan strong again,” Naqvi reiterated.

Earlier, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari has firmly rejected rumours about any move to remove President Asif Ali Zardari, emphasising that the federal government cannot operate without the PPP’s support.

“There is no truth to the speculations regarding President Zardari. The government cannot function without the PPP,” Bukhari stated, addressing growing political chatter about a potential shake-up at the top.

His remarks came amid reports suggesting President Zardari’s ouster and a new constitutional amendment in the works. These rumours gained traction after the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) secured a simple majority in the National Assembly, following the Election Commission of Pakistan’s reinstatement of reserved seats in line with the Supreme Court’s Constitutional Bench verdict. The ruling coalition’s numbers rose from 218 to 235, granting it a two-thirds majority in the lower house.

Refuting the speculation, Bukhari asserted that such narratives stem from a lack of understanding of constitutional law. He also clarified that the PPP had no intention of joining the federal cabinet.