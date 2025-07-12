Bait-ul-Mal Regional Office conducts online training on whistle blowing

In compliance with the directions of the Managing Director of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM), Capt. Shaheen Khalid Butt, an online Zoom training session was successfully held at the PBM Regional Office Lahore. The session was chaired and conducted by Mr. Muhammad Zaheer, Director Regional Office Lahore, who also served as the master trainer.

The training focused on enhancing system efficiency and building the capacity of PBM staff. Key topics covered included:

1. Whistle Blowing

2. Conflict of Interest

3. Organizational Behaviour

The session aimed to promote integrity, transparency, and improved organizational conduct in line with PBM’s mission of accountable and effective public service. Staff members actively participated in the session, which included practical insights and examples relevant to their daily roles.

At the conclusion of the training, an open question-and-answer session was held, allowing participants to engage directly with the master trainer, clarify concepts, and share their feedback. This interactive segment added significant value to the learning experience and encouraged open dialogue within the organization.

The Regional Office reaffirmed its commitment to continuing such initiatives under the visionary leadership of the Managing Director to further strengthen institutional performance and governance.