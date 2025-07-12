Minister removes Jaranwala THQ MS

Provincial Minister for Health & Population Khawaja Imran Nazir visited Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Jaranwala on Saturday and removed its Medical Superintendent from his office on charges of negligence and serious administrative lapses.

During visit, the minister observed serious administrative lapses and negligence in service delivery. He expressed strong dissatisfaction over the non-completion of CT Scan installation even after nine months.

The minister took serious notice of the delay in addition to receiving complaints from citizens and media representatives regarding bribery in the issuance of Medico-Legal Certificates (MLCs).

Hence, the minister took serious notice and directed to constitute an audit team. He also directed immediate transfer of the doctors posted in the MLC unit in addition to initiating an investigation into the record of medicines provided to patients over the past six months.

During interactions with patients, the minister inquired about the availability of medical services and medicines.

He expressed dismay over poor sanitation conditions in the hospital and directed strict action against those responsible. He also directed departmental action against a lady doctor found absent from duty.