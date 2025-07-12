Govt awakes to river erosion in Layyah

Punjab Irrigation Minister Kazim Ali Pirzada visited Bakhari Ahmad Khan in Kot Sultan, Layyah, on Friday to inspect the Indus River and assess erosion risks. Accompanied by senior officers from the Irrigation Department, the minister reviewed protective measures taken at Stud No. 1 and directed that efforts be enhanced to safeguard lives, property, and agricultural lands.

He stressed the need for strict monitoring of the protective embankment and instructed officers to remain active in the field. “All possible resources will be utilised to counter river erosion,” he said, adding that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed authorities to remain alert to potential flood situations. He also called for a model study to explore a permanent solution to river erosion.

Secretary Irrigation Dr Wasif Khurshid, Chief Engineer Sadaqat Latif, Superintending Engineer Muhammad Azeem, Action Anhar Abdul Rauf, and NESPAK officers were present during the visit.

In another development, the Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Engineering and Technology (MNS UET), Multan, and Information Technology University (ITU), Lahore, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster academic and research collaboration.

The agreement, signed by MNS UET Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Tahir Sultan and ITU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Adnan Noor Mian, aims to promote joint research, faculty and student exchanges, access to shared labs and academic resources, and co-hosting of seminars and conferences. It also includes scholarships, joint dissertation supervision, and technology transfer.

Speaking at the ceremony, both vice chancellors pledged to drive innovation, academic excellence, and regional development through meaningful partnerships. Prof Dr Mian said the collaboration would offer a rich learning experience to students and faculty at UET Multan. Prof Dr Sultan added that technology would play a key role in the university’s future success.