Karachi NADRA centre to shut for 14 days, mobile vans to help citizens nearby

Karachi’s NADRA Regional Office has announced that its Awaami Markaz Registration Centre will be temporarily closed for 14 days. The centre will remain shut from Monday, July 14 to July 27, 2025, due to expansion and maintenance work. The announcement was made on the official NADRA Karachi Facebook page.

This decision affects people planning to apply for or renew their national identity cards during this time. However, NADRA has made alternate arrangements to ensure that services continue without major disruption. A Mobile Registration Van (MRV) has been deployed near the closed centre.

The mobile van will provide most essential NADRA services such as new CNICs, renewals, family registration certificates, and modifications. Citizens can visit the MRV during regular service hours and must carry all required documents for their application process.

This temporary closure is part of NADRA’s plan to upgrade and expand its service facilities in Karachi. Once reopened, the Awaami Markaz Centre is expected to offer faster and more efficient services to the public. Authorities have urged people to stay updated through NADRA’s official pages for any changes.

While the shutdown may cause some inconvenience, the availability of mobile vans nearby is aimed at easing the process. Citizens are encouraged to plan ahead and use the temporary arrangements to avoid delays in obtaining their identity documents.