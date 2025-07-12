Aurat march slams Jami’s conviction, calls defamation laws a threat to survivors

Aurat March has strongly condemned the conviction of filmmaker Jamshed Mahmood, also known as Jami, under Pakistan’s criminal defamation laws. In a statement shared on Instagram, the women’s rights group called the laws a “powerful tool to silence survivors of sexual violence and their allies.” The group further said, “Jami’s conviction under these unjust laws is a reminder that the legal system does not support survivors — it punishes them.”

The case began at Lahooti Melo in 2019, where Jami read aloud a survivor’s statement that accused a director of harassment at a music festival. While he didn’t name anyone at the event, he later posted a screenshot from another victim’s post that included director Sohail Javed’s name. Javed then filed a Rs1 billion defamation suit, alleging reputational damage and emotional harm.

In June 2025, a sessions court in Karachi found Jami guilty of criminal defamation and sentenced him to two years in prison. The verdict sparked backlash from artists and activists, who warned that the ruling would discourage victims and their supporters from coming forward in future cases. Critics stressed that punishing those who speak up creates a chilling effect across civil society.

Despite the court earlier directing both parties to maintain silence about the matter, public reaction continued to grow. The Aurat March’s statement added to a growing number of voices calling for urgent legal reform. “The laws must be repealed to protect those who dare to challenge abuse,” the group said.

Meanwhile, Jami secured bail from the Sindh High Court on Thursday, offering temporary relief as he prepares to appeal the verdict. Supporters have hailed the bail decision but stress that the broader issue of silencing survivors remains unresolved. Many are now urging lawmakers to reexamine and amend Pakistan’s defamation statutes.

The case has reignited debate over the use of criminal defamation in Pakistan, particularly in matters involving gender-based violence. Rights groups continue to demand laws that protect whistleblowers rather than criminalise them for standing with survivors.