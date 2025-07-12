PM Shehbaz: Fired corrupt officers despite countrywide pressure

ISLAMABAD, July 12 — Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif revealed on Friday that he dismissed several corrupt and incompetent officers from top government posts despite receiving “calls from across the country” requesting favors. Speaking to students at the Uraan Pakistan Summer Internship Program, he emphasized that his government would not tolerate corruption, no matter the pressure.

He said officers from Grade 20 to 22 were removed purely on the basis of merit. “Even before decisions are implemented, the phone calls for recommendations start coming in,” he remarked. However, he asserted that his administration stood firm and acted on merit and performance, not personal influence.

Highlighting reforms in the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the PM said weekly meetings were held with specialists to select the best officers and improve systems. New digital tools were introduced, and “faceless” tax processes were implemented, leading to a recovery of Rs500 billion through stricter enforcement.

PM Shehbaz also reflected on how Pakistan narrowly avoided default last year. “Most people thought we’d go bankrupt in 2023. I was confident we would survive,” he said. He credited an IMF deal and improving economic indicators for pulling the country out of crisis. He noted that the policy rate has now dropped from 22% to 11%, encouraging investment over bank savings.

Touching on national security, the premier also mentioned India’s aggression after the Pahalgam incident, clarifying that Pakistan had no role in it. “Yet India killed 55 of our citizens. We responded in defense and shot down six of their aircraft,” he said, adding that May 10th’s response showed national unity and strength.