MQM founder ‘recovering well’ after hospitalisation in London

LONDON / KARACHI — The health of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain has “greatly improved” following recent hospitalisation in London, senior party leaders confirmed on Saturday.

In a video posted to X (formerly Twitter), MQM’s London-based leader Mustafa Azizabadi said Altaf Hussain underwent multiple medical tests and blood transfusions, and that doctors are continuing treatment based on improving test results.

“Altaf bhai has shown significant improvement,” Azizabadi said. “He is under doctors’ care and recovering steadily.”

Earlier, party officials confirmed that Hussain had been admitted to the hospital with a severe illness, sparking widespread speculation and misinformation about his condition. MQM Coordination Committee Deputy Convener Qasim Ali urged the public not to believe false reports, adding that blood transfusions would continue due to low blood count.

بریکنگ : اللہ تعالیٰ کے فضل و کرم اور قوم کی دعاؤں سے ایم کیو ایم کے بانی و قائد جناب الطاف حسین کی طبیعت بہتر ہورہی ہے ۔

الطاف بھائی کے بارے میں سوشل میڈیا پر پھیلائی جانے والی افواہوں میں کوئی صداقت نہیں، کارکنان و عوام اپنی صفوں میں اتحاد برقرار رکھیں pic.twitter.com/ypinrRVefD — Mustafa Azizabadi (@azizabadi) July 11, 2025

Founded in 1984 as the Mohajir Qaumi Movement, MQM was created to represent Urdu-speaking migrants from India. Under Hussain’s leadership, the party became a dominant force in urban Sindh, particularly Karachi and Hyderabad, winning big in the 1988 general elections.

Hussain has lived in self-imposed exile in London since 1992, where he later received British citizenship. He has continued to influence politics in Pakistan through remote addresses, though MQM’s role and unity have fractured in recent years.